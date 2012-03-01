FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Casino Guichard prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Casino Guichard prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 09, 2020

Coupon 3.994 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 250.6bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIC,

Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P),BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0754800596

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

