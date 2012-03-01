New Issue-Afren prices $300 mln 2019 bond

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Afren
Guarantor Afren Nigeria, Afren Nigeria Holdings
(Nigeria) Ltd, Afren CI (UK) Ltd, Afren CI
(II) Ltd, Afren Cote D‘Ivoire Lion
G.PL SA, AERL & Afren Okoro
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 08, 2019
Coupon 10.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.976
Spread 880.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman
Sachs International
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Regs ISIN USG01283AF01