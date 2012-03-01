FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Afren prices $300 mln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Afren prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Afren

Guarantor Afren Nigeria, Afren Nigeria Holdings

(Nigeria) Ltd, Afren CI (UK) Ltd, Afren CI

(II) Ltd, Afren Cote D‘Ivoire Lion

G.PL SA, AERL & Afren Okoro

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 08, 2019

Coupon 10.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 880.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman

Sachs International

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

144A ISIN US00830FAC68

Regs ISIN USG01283AF01

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.