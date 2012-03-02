Origin, Conoco raise $2.6 bln loans for Australia-Pacific LNG project

SYDNEY, March 2 (Basis Point) - Thirteen lenders have committed between $100-350 million each to a $2.625 billion project financing to fund the development of Origin Energy Ltd and ConocoPhillips’ Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Queensland, banking sources said.

Origin and Conoco approved the $14 billion first phase of their 9 million tonnes a year project, Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd, in July 2011. They are expected to approve the second phase this quarter, after China’s Sinopec agreed to increase its stake in the project to 25 percent and buy more gas.

The lenders and their commitment amounts are: ANZ ($350 million), Export Development Canada ($300 million), Commonwealth Bank of Australia ($250 million),National Australia Bank ($250 million), Mizuho Corporate Bank ($250 million), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp ($250 million), HSBC ($200 million), Westpac Banking Corp ($200 million), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ ($150 million), BOS International Australia ($125 million), DNB Bank ($100 million), DBS Bank ($100 million) and SG ($100 million).

However, there is still the possibility some Chinese lenders may join the deal before it reaches financial close in a couple of months, sources said.

Despite tough market conditions, the final loan amount raised was slightly higher than the original target of $2.5 billion, underscoring strong bank appetite for oil and gas projects as well as the strength of the sponsors, the sources said.

LOAN MARGIN

The margin starts at 250 basis points over Libor during the four-year construction period, with the sponsors Origin and ConocoPhillips guaranteeing the construction.

The sponsors’ guarantee falls away during the 16-year operational phase, and accordingly the margin increases over time to reflect the higher risk profile, starting at 275bp over Libor for years 1-8, climbing to 300bp over Libor in years 9-12, and 325bp in years 13-16.

The participation fee is a flat 200bp.

The loan is moving into the documentation phase and funding is expected to start in the middle of the year after the sponsors give the final investment nod, according to sources.

In addition to commercial bank debt, the sponsors and financial adviser are also finalising direct loans with export credit agencies China Export & Credit Insurance and US Exim, with each ECA providing a loan similar in size to the commercial loan tranche, one of the sources added.

RBS is advising on the deal.