Singapore Airlines says to raise fuel surcharges
March 2, 2012 / 9:14 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Airlines says to raise fuel surcharges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will increase its fuel surcharge for tickets issued on or after March 8 due to persistently high fuel prices.

Jet fuel prices have been increasing and fuel now accounts for 40 percent of SIA group expenditure, the carrier said in a statement.

The new fuel surcharge levels represent an increase of between $2 and $28 per sector, depending on the distance and class of travel. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

