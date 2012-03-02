New Issue-EIB prices 150 mln SFR 2026 bond

March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 02, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.38
Reoffer price 99.43
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
