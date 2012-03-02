FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sberbank adds 85 mln SFR to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2012 / 11:34 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Sberbank adds 85 mln SFR to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Sberbank of Russia

Issue Amount 85 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3.1 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 289.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Troika

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 410 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0148606160

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

