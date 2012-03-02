New Issue-ADB prices A$300 mln 2022 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 98.781

Reoffer price 98.781

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group & Westpac Institutional

Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing NSW

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

