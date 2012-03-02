FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB prices A$300 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-ADB prices A$300 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 98.781

Reoffer price 98.781

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group & Westpac Institutional

Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing NSW

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

