New Issue-ADB prices A$300 mln 2022 bond

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date March 09, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 98.781
Reoffer price 98.781
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group & Westpac Institutional
Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing NSW
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
