New Issue-NWB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 09, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.427

Yield 3.299 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.