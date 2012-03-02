New Issue-HeidelbergCement Finance prices 300 mln euro 2016 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance BV
Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG & Hanson Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 08, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 346 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL
Payment Date March 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Commerzbank, BofA Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank
International, Danske Bank, Nordea Markets,
SEB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.