New Issue-EPN adds 150 mln stg to 2021 bond

March 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Eastern Power Networks (EPN)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date September 30, 2021
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 105.71
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Mizuho International
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
The issue size will total 400 million
sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0686172601
Data supplied by International Insider.