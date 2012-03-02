New Issue-CBA prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.17
Payment Date March 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank PLC & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
