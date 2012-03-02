New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2044 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2044
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 109.495
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 685 million sterling
when fungible
