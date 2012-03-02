New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2044 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2044

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 109.495

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 685 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0295479983

