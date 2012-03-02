New Issue-BPE prices 750 mln euro 2013 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2013

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.806

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 361bp

Over the OBL#153

Payment Date March 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, Bankia, GSI, Natixis

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0755611729

