New Issue-BPE prices 750 mln euro 2013 bond

March 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2013
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.806
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 361bp
Over the OBL#153
Payment Date March 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, Bankia, GSI, Natixis
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.