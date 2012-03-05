March 5 (Reuters) -
05 Mar 2012 New profitability level with 10 % EBIT margin
Fundamental improvements across the Group led to strong profits in 2011::
* EBITDA significantly higher at CHF 605 million (2010: CHF 278 million)
* EBIT increased to CHF 419 million (2010: CHF 51 million), reaching an Oerlikon record EBIT margin of 10% (2010: 1 %)
* Net profit reached CHF 224 million (2010: CHF 5 million)
* Improved credit profile with net debt reduced to CHF 86 million (2010: CHF 274 million)
* Dividend policy announced with a payout of up to 40 % of net profit. Payout of CHF 0.20 per share for 2011 will be recommended to the Annual Shareholders Meeting in April 2012.
* Outlook for 2012: Increase of profitability level with EBIT margin of around 11 %. Order intake and sales are expected to decrease slightly.
here (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)