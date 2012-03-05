FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New profitability level with 10 % EBIT margin
March 5, 2012

New profitability level with 10 % EBIT margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) -

Fundamental improvements across the Group led to strong profits in 2011::

Fundamental improvements across the Group led to strong profits in 2011::

* EBITDA significantly higher at CHF 605 million (2010: CHF 278 million)

* EBIT increased to CHF 419 million (2010: CHF 51 million), reaching an Oerlikon record EBIT margin of 10% (2010: 1 %)

* Net profit reached CHF 224 million (2010: CHF 5 million)

* Improved credit profile with net debt reduced to CHF 86 million (2010: CHF 274 million)

* Dividend policy announced with a payout of up to 40 % of net profit. Payout of CHF 0.20 per share for 2011 will be recommended to the Annual Shareholders Meeting in April 2012.

* Outlook for 2012: Increase of profitability level with EBIT margin of around 11 %. Order intake and sales are expected to decrease slightly.

For full release please click on the link below:

here (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)

