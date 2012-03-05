Kuehne + Nagel maintains growth momentum in a challenging market environment

March 5 (Reuters) - Financial Statements 2011 Schindellegi / CH, March 05, 2012 - - Strong volume growth in all business units - Net earnings in local currencies up 12.2 per cent compared to the previous year - Dividend increase to CHF 3.85 In 2011, the globally operating Kuehne + Nagel Group maintained its growth momentum in a challenging market environment and achieved remarkable results. Net earnings were slightly above the previous year and reached with CHF 606 million a new record high (currency adjusted: increase of 12.2 per cent). Due to the strong Swiss Franc, turnover decreased by 3.3 per cent to CHF 19,596 million (currency adjusted: increase of 9.3 per cent). The operational result (EBITDA) at CHF 978 million was 2.6 per cent below the previous year’s level (currency adjusted: increase of 9.6 per cent).

For full release please click on the link below:

here