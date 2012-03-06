FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of East Asia to sell S$600 mln bond-IFR
March 6, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Bank of East Asia to sell S$600 mln bond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Bank of East Asia is looking to raise S$600 million ($477 million)in bonds but demand has proven to be robust with books exceeding S$2 billion, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The final guidance on its lower Tier 2 issue was around 4.375 percent +/- 12.5 basis points on a 10.5 year paper that is not callable for 5.5 years, it said.

DBS Group, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are joint leads and bookrunners. ($1 = 1.2578 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Writing by Saeed Azhar)

