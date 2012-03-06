FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2017 bond
March 6, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan (DBJ)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.923

Reoffer Yield 1.516 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.5bp

over CT5

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas &

Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0755979753

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

