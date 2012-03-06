FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ING-Diba prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-ING-Diba prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING-Diba

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.735

Reoffer price 99.735

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING &

LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1KRJD4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

