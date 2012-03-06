New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2018 bond

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 102.928

Spread 39 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.3bp

over the January 2018 DBR

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, DZ Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undiscolsed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0518184667

Data supplied by International Insider.