New Issue-Rabobank adds 50 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 63 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0180612589

