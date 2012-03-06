New Issue-OKB adds 150 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35 bp
Issue price 100.096
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 650 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0180006147
Data supplied by International Insider.