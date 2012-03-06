FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Intrum Justitia prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intrum Justitia AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 575 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 99.742

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 425 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

