New Issue-Intrum Justitia prices dual tranche deal-Leads

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intrum Justitia AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 575 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 99.742
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 425 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Issue price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.