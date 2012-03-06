New Issue-Intrum Justitia prices dual tranche deal-Leads

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intrum Justitia AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 575 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 99.742

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 425 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

