New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond
March 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.403

Reoffer price 99.903

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0180006162

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

