New Issue-RFF adds 100 mln stg 2060 bond
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 9:22 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-RFF adds 100 mln stg 2060 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date March 25, 2060

Coupon 4.83 pct

Issue price 94.432

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Santander Global Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 550 million

sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0756713938

ISIN XS0497367465

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

