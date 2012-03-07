New Issue-RFF adds 100 mln stg 2060 bond

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date March 25, 2060

Coupon 4.83 pct

Issue price 94.432

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Santander Global Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 550 million

sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0756713938

ISIN XS0497367465

Data supplied by International Insider.