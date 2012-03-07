New Issue-RFF adds 100 mln stg 2060 bond

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date March 25, 2060
Coupon 4.83 pct
Issue price 94.432
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Santander Global Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 550 million
sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0756713938
Data supplied by International Insider.