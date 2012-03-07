FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Stadt Zurich prices 250 mln sfr 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Stadt Zurich prices 250 mln sfr 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a public bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Stadt Zurich

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 12, 2032

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.702

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse

& UBS

Ratings AA (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0181377042

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

