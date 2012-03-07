New Issue-Stadt Zurich prices 250 mln sfr 2032 bond

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a public bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower Stadt Zurich
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 12, 2032
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.702
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse
Ratings AA (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
