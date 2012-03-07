FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Amcor prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Amcor prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Amcor Ltd

Guarantor Amcor Finance (USC) Inc & Amcor UK

Finance Ltd

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 04, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.22

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0180006170

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.