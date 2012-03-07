New Issue-Amcor prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Amcor Ltd
Guarantor Amcor Finance (USC) Inc & Amcor UK
Finance Ltd
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 04, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.22
Reoffer price 99.622
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme