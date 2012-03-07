New Issue-KfW prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 13, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FA78

