FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln NOK to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.255

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 3.25 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0552381385

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.