New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 175 mln euros to 2016 bond

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 175 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.904

Reoffer price 101.902

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank

& LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 675 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1KORS7

Data supplied by International Insider.