New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 175 mln euros to 2016 bond

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 175 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 101.904
Reoffer price 101.902
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 675 million
euro when fungible
