PRESS DIGEST - CHINA - March 8

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- The employment situation is becoming more challenging in China this year with 25 million people ready to join the workforce, said Yin Weimin, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security.

-- China will be ready to export its C919 commercial jet in 2016 after two years of test flights, said Wu Guanghui, the chief designer.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is seeking the State Council’s approval to reform the pricing mechanism for oil, said Peng Shen, a deputy chief of the NDRC.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission is working on detailed guidelines to regulate private sector investment in the financial industry, said Shang Fulin, China’s top banking regulator.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- A Shanghai court is set to hear a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Michael Jordan, against a Chinese sportswear firm that Jordan said used his Chinese name without his authorisation. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................

Keywords: CHINA PRESS