New Issue-Storebrand prices 1.0 bln NOK 2015 FRN-Leads

March 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 44 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Nor Markets & SEB
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.