New Issue-Terra Boligkreditt adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2026 bond-Leads
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Terra Boligkreditt adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2026 bond-Leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date oCTOBER 13, 2026

Coupon 4.6 PCT

Issue price 100.25

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered

Bond Programme

The issue size will total 1.6 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010625346

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

