UPDATE 1-Marshalls' profit up, cautious outlook for 2012

* Pretax profit up 32 pct to 13.7 mln stg

* Revenue up 8 pct to 334.1 mln stg

* Final dividend unchanged at 3.50 pence

* Cautious outlook for 2012

March 8 (Reuters) - Building materials firm Marshalls Plc’s full-year profit rose 32 percent, helped by demand for its products in the public sector and commercial construction markets.

Marshalls, which generates 97 percent of sales within the UK, said it was cautious about its outlook for 2012 given the uncertainty in consumer confidence.

The Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK-based company, which makes natural stone and concrete hard landscaping products for the construction, home improvement and landscaping markets, expected public sector demand to weaken as current projects neared completion.

Pretax profit rose 32 percent to 13.7 million pounds($21.67 million), compared with 10.4 million pounds a year ago.

The company, which operates its own quarries and manufacturing sites, reported revenue growth of 8 percent to 334.1 million pounds.

Revenue from the public sector and commercial-end markets, which account for 64 percent of total revenue, increased 9 percent. Sales to the domestic-end market rose 7 percent.

Final dividend for 2011 remained unchanged at 3.50 pence per share.

Shares of the company closed at 102 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.