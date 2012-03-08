New Issue-Atlas Copco prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Atlas Copco AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.6bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Nordea Markets & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.