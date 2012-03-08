New Issue-Credit Suisse Group IV prices 700 mln SFR 2022 bond

March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group IV Ltd
Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG
Issue Amount 700 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 22, 2022
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price 101.0
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes If not called, coupon resets to then
prevailing 5yr mid-swaps 668.5bp (no set-up)
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.