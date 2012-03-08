New Issue-Credit Suisse Group IV prices 700 mln SFR 2022 bond

March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group IV Ltd

Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 700 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 22, 2022

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price 101.0

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes If not called, coupon resets to then

prevailing 5yr mid-swaps 668.5bp (no set-up)

ISIN CH0181115681

