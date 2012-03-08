FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Credit Suisse Group IV prices 700 mln SFR 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Credit Suisse Group IV prices 700 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group IV Ltd

Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 700 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 22, 2022

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price 101.0

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes If not called, coupon resets to then

prevailing 5yr mid-swaps 668.5bp (no set-up)

ISIN CH0181115681

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.