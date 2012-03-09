New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 FRN

March 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 05, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Issue price 98.364
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 52bp
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue