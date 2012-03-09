New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 FRN

March 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 05, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Issue price 98.364

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 52bp

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0554854967

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue