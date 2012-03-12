New Issue-Bankinter prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Monday.
Borrower Bankinter
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.721
Yield 4.188 pct
Spread 268 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 344.8bp
over the OBL 162
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB &
Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.