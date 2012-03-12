New Issue-Bankinter prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Monday.

Borrower Bankinter

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.721

Yield 4.188 pct

Spread 268 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 344.8bp

over the OBL 162

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB &

Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

