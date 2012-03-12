FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bankinter prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Bankinter prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Monday.

Borrower Bankinter

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.721

Yield 4.188 pct

Spread 268 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 344.8bp

over the OBL 162

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB &

Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

