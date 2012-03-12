New Issue-Luxottica Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Luxottica Group SpA
Guarantor Luxottica US Holdings Corp &
Luxottica SRL
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.454
Yield 3.715 pct
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 255.5bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.