New Issue-Luxottica Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Luxottica Group SpA

Guarantor Luxottica US Holdings Corp &

Luxottica SRL

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.454

Yield 3.715 pct

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 255.5bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0758640279

