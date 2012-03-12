New Issue-ABN AMRO adds 60 mln SFR to 2016 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 02, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 102.887

Spread 144 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 310 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0122489104

Temporary ISIN CH0181661072

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.