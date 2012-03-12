New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.797
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 193.6 bp
over the 0.75 pct OBL 162
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Pohjola
Capital Markets, Royal bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.