New Issue-Heineken prices dual tranche deal-Leads

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Heineken NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.279

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2024

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.566

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING Bank

& Rabobank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

