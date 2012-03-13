FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNZ International adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-BNZ International adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 110bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 175 nillion

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0180981364

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

