New Issue-BNZ International adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 110bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 175 nillion
Swiss francs when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.