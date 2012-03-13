New Issue-Network Rail increases multi tranche deal-Leads

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor United Kingdom

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 115 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 125.406

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 2027 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.185 billion

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0307538016

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 130 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2037

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 127.39

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct 2037 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.705 billion

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0299655448

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 255 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2047

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 128.317

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct 2047 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.395 billion

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0322049296

Common Terms

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

