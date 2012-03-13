New Issue-Network Rail increases multi tranche deal-Leads

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor United Kingdom
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 115 million sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2027
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 125.406
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 2027 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.185 billion
Sterling when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 130 million sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2037
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 127.39
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct 2037 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.705 billion
Sterling when fungible
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 255 million sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2047
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 128.317
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct 2047 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.395 billion
Sterling when fungible
Common Terms
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
