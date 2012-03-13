New Issue-Santander International prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Santander International Debt SA

Guarantor Banco Santander S.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.951

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323bp

over the OBL 162

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Santander

GBM & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English & Spanish

ISIN XS0759014375

Data supplied by International Insider.