New Issue-Sanoma prices 400 mln euro 2017 bond- leads

Borrower Sanoma Corporation
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.413
Spread 362.5 bp
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING & Nordea
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
