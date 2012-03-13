FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Alpiq Holding prices 275 mln SFR 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Alpiq Holding prices 275 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 13, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.027

Reoffer price 99.577

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0143808357

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.