New Issue-DnB Boligkreditt prices 2.0 bln euro 2022 bond- LEADS

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DnB Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.072
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.6
bp over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nord LB &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Bonds are backed by 100% prime
residential Norwegian mortgages.
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.