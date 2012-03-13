New Issue-BAA Funding prices 400 mln stg 2022 bond

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BAA Funding Ltd
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 20, 2020
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.323
Spread 425 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Lloyds Bank, Morgan
Stanley, Santander GBM, Bankia S.A & BBVA
Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue