New Issue-KfW prices 400 mln stg 2014 bond

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + flat
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue