New Issue-EAA prices 600 mln euro 2014 FRN

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deka, UBS Investment Bank
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s note programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.