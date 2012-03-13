FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices 600 mln euro 2014 FRN
March 13, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EAA prices 600 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deka, UBS Investment Bank

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s note programme

ISIN DE000EAA0CV4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

